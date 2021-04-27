More complete count pushes Oscars to 10.4 million viewers

A day earlier, Nielsen's preliminary estimate had Sunday's show at 9.85 million viewers. Either way, it's a record low for an event that not too long ago routinely reached more than 30 million people.

The Oscars were enough to give ABC a victory in the prime-time ratings with an average of 4.1 million viewers last week. CBS had 3.8 million, NBC had 3.5 million, Fox had 2.7 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 1.03 million, Ion Television had 970,000 and the CW had 530,000.