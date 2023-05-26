More than 30 abducted women released in Cameroon; some tortured in captivity

The government has accused the separatists of committing atrocities against English-speaking civilians. The conflict has killed more than 6,000 people and displaced more than 760,000 others, according to the International Crisis Group.

Some of the women released told The Associated Press that they were tortured while in captivity.

“The separatist fighters beat me with their guns after stripped me naked,” Vubom Elizabeth told the AP by phone on Friday from the hospital where she was being treated. The rebels broke her left leg and arm, she said.

Separatist leader Capo Daniel said the women were freed after promising to stop protesting, but warned that people would continue to be punished if they continue.

The governor of Cameroon's Northwest Region, Deben Tchoffo, called on the collaboration of communities to stop the atrocities and said the government will do what it takes to protect the women from separatist brutality.