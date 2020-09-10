More than 40 killed by armed militia in Congo's east

The civil society president in Irumu territory, Gili Gotabo, blamed the Allied Democratic Forces for the attacks since Tuesday that also led to women and children being kidnapped in the Banyali-Tchabi chiefdom in the Ituri province.

Initially, he said, only three bodies were found Wednesday morning, but as a search continued in the forests where the victims were chased, they found dozens dead. Many had been shot, others were killed by machete.