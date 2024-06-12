More than 80 travelers have died in Congo after their boat capsized, the president says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's president says more than 80 travelers have died after their boat capsized on a river near the capital of Kinshasa.
It's the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is often blamed.
The statement quoting President Félix Tshisekedi says the locally made boat capsized late Monday in Maï-Ndombe province as it carried more than 100 passengers along the Kwa River.
