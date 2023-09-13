More than a dozen people are feared dead in a massive fire at an apartment building in Hanoi

Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, state media said on Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started late Tuesday and 54 of the 70 people who were rescued from the building were hospitalized with injuries, the report said.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact death toll.

The fire has been extinguished but rescue operations are continuing.

In Other News
1
Putin and Kim sit down for talks at Russia's biggest domestic space...
2
Mosquitoes, long the enemy, are now bred to help prevent the spread of...
3
Mosquitoes, long the enemy, are now bred to help prevent the spread of...
4
A timeline of the complicated relations between Russia and North Korea
5
Taylor Swift and her 'Anti-Hero' top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top