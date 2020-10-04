Morgan awaits debut but Mewis, Heath make impact in England

Sam Mewis made it two goals in two games for Manchester City by scoring the third in a 4-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday that saw fellow American Rose Lavelle also come off the bench in the second half for the hosts.

Across the northern English city, Christen Press and Tobin Heath made their Manchester United debuts. And Heath marked it by providing a cross that Jane Ross headed in for United's third in a 3-0 victory over Brighton.