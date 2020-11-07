Morgan makes English soccer debut for 1st match in 15 months

She is among a raft of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.

“It just feels good to get back on the field for the first time in more than a year,” Morgan said. “I just had to get those first minutes and go from there."

“I am hoping,” she added, “to get much more in the next match and the remaining matches of the year, just to keep building, but I think my fitness is getting back there. It’s just going to take a bit of time.”

Morgan acknowledged feeling the pace of what proved to be an end-to-end contest in the final minutes of the game.

“There were definitely a lot more sprints than in training!” she said, laughing. "I will get used to it pretty quickly.

“Once I came on, it was more of a transition game, less position-oriented. So I am looking forward to getting more of the game to settle in a little better, because that end to the match was pretty back and forth.”

