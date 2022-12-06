BreakingNews
Holly Days kicks off today at Dayton Arcade offering ‘magical experience’
Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

