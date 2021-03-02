Morocco freezes ties with German Embassy amid Sahara tension

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it was aware of media reports about the letter, but had no further comment.

Later on Tuesday, the government said the it saw no reason for a deterioration of the good diplomatic relations with Morocco.

The Moroccan ambassador was asked by the Foreign Ministry to explain the incident in an “urgent conversation.”

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front fought for independence for Western Sahara after Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975. U.N. peacekeepers now monitor a 30-year-old cease-fire between Moroccan forces and Polisario supporters.

The U.N. has expressed concern that Trump’s decision — in exchange for Morocco normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel — could thwart negotiation efforts in the long-running Western Sahara conflict. Many countries, including Germany, support a U.N.-brokered political solution.

David Rising in Berlin contributed to this report.