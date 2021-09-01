Morocco starts vaccinating children ages 12 to 17

“We suffered a lot of problems with distance education. There were no positive results — that’s why we chose to do the vaccine," Chouilakh said.

Nationwide there are some 420 vaccination centers that have been made available from Tuesday until Oct. 3.

The campaign, which will use Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines, is expected to reach about 3 million Moroccan students, health authorities said.

Morocco has registered more than 856,000 infections and 12,540 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Morocco has administered more vaccine doses per person than the global average, and the highest proportion in Africa, according to Our World in Data.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

Caption A teenager receives his COVID-19 vaccine as Morocco launches a campaign to vaccinate 12-17 year olds before the start of the school year, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Caption A girl holds her mother's hand while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine as Morocco launches a campaign to vaccinate 12-17 year olds before the start of the school year, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Caption School students and their parents wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines as Morocco launches a campaign to vaccinate 12-17 year olds before the start of the school year, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy