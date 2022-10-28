Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win

After its veteran defense forced a three-and-out, the Wolfpack kept the chains moving on a final drive that ate up the last 5:35 to seal the win.

Thomas finished with 10 catches for 118 yards and the two scores for the Wolfpack.

Wells ran for two scores and hit Kaleb Smith for an 85-yard score in the third for the Hokies (2-6, 1-4).

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: This one will be difficult to get past for the Hokies, who looked on their way to ending the Wolfpack’s 14-game home winning streak and giving first-year coach Brent Pry his first road win in four tries. Instead, the offense that suddenly found success attacking the Wolfpack's veteran defense sputtered when it needed a big drive and the defense gave up three straight TD drives.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack went through a bye week with a chance to tweak the offense to better suit the strengths of Chambers in the wake of Leary's loss. But Morris proved the more effective passer as the Wolfpack needed to get more aggressive down big — and it worked.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

N.C. State, which peaked at No. 10 this year, could fall out of the AP Top 25 with Sunday's next poll after struggling to beat a two-win team. Then again, another impressive show of resilience could stand out for voters.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies return home to face Georgia Tech on Nov. 5.

N.C. State: It's a rematch of last year's instate Atlantic Division thriller when No. 10 Wake Forest visits Raleigh on Nov. 5.

