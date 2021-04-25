'Mortal Kombat,' 'Demon Slayer' lead improving box office

Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat" reboot and the Japanese anime film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" both vied for the top spot at the North American box office, with "Mortal Kombat" narrowly edging "Demon Slayer." The R-rated "Mortal Kombat" earned an estimated $22.5 million, according to studio estimates, while Funimation's "Demon Slayer" grossed $19.5 million.

The two releases fueled the best weekend for movie theaters during the pandemic, with an estimated $54.2 million in ticket sales overall, according to data firm Comscore. "Mortal Kombat," which like other 2021 Warner Bros. debuted simultaneously on HBO Max, sold more tickets in the U.S. than any movie besides the studio's own "Godzilla vs. Kong" — which on Sunday crossed $400 million worldwide. In March, "Godzilla vs. Kong" set a pandemic-best debut with a five-day $48.5 million opening.