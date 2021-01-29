Moscow court mulls house arrest for Navalny's allies

Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said on Twitter that investigators asked Moscow's Tverskoy District Court to put Sobol and the four others under house arrest.

In a strong challenge to the Kremlin, demonstrations calling for Navalny’s release took place in more than 100 Russian cities on Jan. 23. Nearly 4,000 people were reportedly detained at those protests, and some were given fines and jail terms.

In Moscow, over 1,600 people have been charged with violations, and 154 received jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days for their involvement in the protests, the Moscow City Court said Friday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it put Navalny’s top strategist, Leonid Volkov, on the wanted list on charges of encouraging minors to participate in unauthorized rallies. Volkov, who has lived abroad since 2019, has rejected the charges.

Navalny’s arrest and the harsh police actions at the protests have brought wide criticism from the West and calls for his release.

Appearing in court via video link from the Matrosskaya Tishina jail, Navalny on Thursday denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition.

“You won’t succeed in scaring tens of millions of people who have been robbed by that government,” he said. “Yes, you have the power now to put me in handcuffs, but it’s not going to last forever.”

Navalny fell into a coma on Aug. 20 while on a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow. He was transferred to a Berlin hospital two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that he was poisoned.

