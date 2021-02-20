Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal

“To live is to risk it all,” he continued. “Otherwise, you’re just an inert chunk of randomly assembled molecules drifting wherever the universe blows you.”

Navalny also addressed the judge and the prosecutor, arguing that they could have a much better life in a new Russia.

“Just imagine how wonderful life would be without constant lying,” he said. “Imagine how great it would be to work as a judge when no one would be able to call you and give you directions what verdicts to issue.”

Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment have fueled a huge wave of protests across Russia. Authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

Russia has rejected Western criticism of Navalny’s arrest and the crackdown on demonstrations as meddling in its internal affairs.

In a ruling Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Russian government to release Navalny, citing “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life.” The Strasbourg-based court noted that Navalny has contested Russian authorities’ argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody following the nerve agent attack.

The Russian government has rebuffed the Strasbourg-based court's demand, describing the ruling as unlawful and “inadmissible” meddling in Russia’s affairs.

In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR’s rulings awarding compensations to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts, but it never faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free.

In a sign of its long-held annoyance with the Strasbourg court’s verdicts, Russia last year adopted a constitutional amendment declaring the priority of national legislation over international law. Russian authorities might now use that provision to reject the ECHR’s ruling.

Later on Saturday, Navalny will also face proceedings in a separate case on charges of defaming a World War II veteran. Navalny, who called the 94-year-old veteran and other people featured in a pro-Kremlin video “corrupt stooges,” “people without conscience” and “traitors,” has rejected the slander charges and described them as part of official efforts to disparage him.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny are being held Moscow City Court one considering an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and another announcing a verdict in the defamation case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny are being held Moscow City Court one considering an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and another announcing a verdict in the defamation case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian Federal Bailiffs service officers stand guard at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny will be held: Moscow City Court will consider an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and Babushkinsky District Court will announce a verdict in the defamation case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny are being held Moscow City Court one considering an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and another announcing a verdict in the defamation case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Federal Bailiff service officers stand guard at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of the trial against opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Two trials against Navalny will be held in the court will consider an appeal against his imprisonment in the embezzlement case and will announce a verdict in his the defamation case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko