Moscow reports surge in deaths last month due to coronavirus

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the coronavirus task force, said last week that Russia saw a year-on-year increase in July mortality of 17.9%, which she blamed on swelling COVID-19 infections.

Overall in the pandemic, Russia has reported 168,864 deaths. However, retroactive tallies of coronavirus-linled deaths by state statistics agency Rosstat say 316,793 people who had COVID-19 died from April 2020 to June 2021.

Russian officials ascribe the difference to varying counting methods. They note that the government task force only includes deaths in which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities, while Rosstat counts all deaths of people infected with the coronavirus and gets its information from civil registry offices where deaths are finalized.

Russia’s vaccination drive against COVID-19 has lagged behind other nations. As of a week ago, some 39 million Russians -- or 26.7% of the country's 146 million people, had received at least one vaccine dose, while 20% had been fully vaccinated.

Authorities in many regions have made vaccines mandatory for certain groups of workers, including those employed in health care, education, retail, public transportation and government offices.

A medical worker measures the temperature of a homeless man prior to giving a shot of the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine at a mobile vaccination station in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Russia has faced a surge in new infections blamed on the growing prevalence of the more contagious delta variant and low vaccine uptake.