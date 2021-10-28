Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7.

Putin also instructed local officials to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues, and ordered unvaccinated people older than 60 to stay home.

The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by 40,096 on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes keeping most people out of offices and public transportation could curb the spread, but many Russians quickly sought to take advantage of the surprise time off for a seaside vacation.

Plane ticket sales soared to southern Russia, Egypt and Turkey, prompting authorities in southern Russia to quickly shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars.

Authorities have blamed the surging contagion and deaths on Russia's lagging pace of vaccinations. Only about 49 million Russians — about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people — are fully vaccinated.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020, proudly naming the shot Sputnik V to showcase the country's scientific prowess. But the vaccination campaign has slumped amid widespread public skepticism blamed on conflicting signals from authorities.

Putin has deplored Russians’ vaccine hesitancy.

“There are just two options for everyone — to get sick, or receive a vaccine," he said last week.

Regional officials have made shots mandatory for certain categories of workers, but Putin rejected proposals to make them compulsory for everyone.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that authorities would continue efforts to persuade Russians to get inoculated until collective immunity is achieved.

“This is an ongoing campaign that must and is being carried out on a permanent basis,” Peskov said. “We need to persuade everyone.”

Asked if the Kremlin might eventually make vaccines mandatory, Peskov said only that authorities would closely monitor the numbers.

“We will see how the situation evolves,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “For now, the numbers don’t give grounds for optimism.”

__

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption An employee walks inside GUM, the State Shop closed due to the coronavirus in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A municipal worker walks past a window of GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, closed due to the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption Red Square and the Kremlin Wall are reflected in a window of an empty BOSCO cafe in the GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption Two women look at their smartphones standing at GUM, the State Shop in Red Square, which is closed due to coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Moscow followed Thursday, shutting kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores, and allowing restaurants and cafes to only provide service for takeout or delivery. The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand on Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitors' vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A museum guide tells a group of school children about antique sculptures on display at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitors' vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption Visitors wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus and confirmed their QR codes of vaccination status at the entrance listen to an audio guide looking a painting at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption A museum security, right, scans a QR code to confirm visitor's vaccination status at the entrance of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko