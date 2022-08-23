Mother wants US soldier tried in Italy for son's death

In 1998, a U.S. pilot taking off from Aviano severed a ski-lift cable with a military jet while flying too low, killing 20 people. He was court-martialed by a U.S. military court, and acquitted on 20 counts of manslaughter in a case that provoked national outrage in Italy and strained relations with the United States.

In the latest case, the woman was driving a car that crashed into the curb at the edge of a roundabout at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the town of Porcia, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the Aviano base in northeastern Italy, Italian media said.

The 15-year-old was chatting with two friends on a bicycle path, when he was hit and his body tossed dozens of meters (yards) away by the impact, Corriere della Sera reported. He died while being transferred to a hospital. His friends were uninjured.

U.S. military authorities expressed their “deepest condolences” and said they were working closely with Italian law enforcement.