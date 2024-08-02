Mourners bury Hamas chief Haniyeh in Qatar as more escalation looms over the Middle East

“Let Friday be a day of rage to denounce the assassination,” said Izzat al-Risheq, a senior Hamas official. Haniyeh had lived in Qatar, along with other senior members of Hamas’s political leadership.

Following the back-to-back assassinations of Haniyeh in Tehran early on Wednesday and top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut the evening before, international diplomats have scrambled to head off a full-fledged regional war. Iran and its regional proxies vowed to retaliate. Major airlines canceled flights to Tel Aviv, Israel and Beirut, Lebanon.

Cyprus said Friday it was preparing for possible mass evacuations of foreign citizens via the island nation, in case of a wider war. France beefed up security for Jewish communities nationwide. Poland warned its citizens against traveling to the Mideast. Pakistan and Turkey lowered their flags to half-staff, prompting Israel to summon Turkey’s deputy ambassador for a “stern reprimand.”

Turkey's foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli shot back that Israel “cannot achieve peace by killing the negotiators” — a reference to Haniyeh's role in the cease-fire talks — while hundreds of Turks gathered at the historic Hagia Sophia to pay tribute to the slain Hamas leader as his funeral service got underway in Doha.

“We are sure that his blood will bring out victory, dignity and liberation,” senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, seen as a possible successor to Haniyeh, said from the Doha mosque where Haniyeh's coffin was displayed beside that of his bodyguard who was also killed in the attack in Tehran.

Israel has not confirmed or denied its role in the targeted killing of Haniyeh. On Thursday, Israel announced that it killed the shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, in a July airstrike. Hamas had previously claimed Deif survived last month’s targeted airstrike in the besieged Gaza Strip, and has not commented on Israel's more recent claim.

The deadly pattern of Israeli airstrikes and skirmishes has continued in Gaza, with 15 Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack on a Gaza City school on Thursday.

At least 39,480 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the nearly 10 months since Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel triggered the latest Israel-Hamas war. Palestinian health authorities providing the casualty tolls do not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Tensions were also running high on Israel’s northern border days after Israel claimed responsibility for killing Shukr, the Hezbollah commander. On Friday, Hezbollah claimed a series of rocket and artillery attacks on Israel, causing a fire but no casualties in an evacuated Israeli town. Israel claimed its warplanes struck two Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon who it said had fired the volley of rockets.

The exchange was more of the same tit-for-tat that have flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border throughout the Israel-Hamas war. But Israelis and Lebanese were bracing for more after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday declared that the Shukr's assassination in the southern suburbs of Beirut had pushed the war into a “new phase."

From contested Jerusalem, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the imam of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, mentioned “the martyr Ismail Haniyeh” in his weekly sermon to the thousands of Palestinian worshippers who had come to Friday prayers.

“We ask God Almighty to have mercy on him and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens,” the imam said, adding that the Palestinians in Jerusalem were mourning the late Hamas leader.

Sheikh Sabri was promptly arrested. The Israeli police said they were interrogating him on charges of incitement to violence. “My policy towards instigators is clear — zero tolerance,” far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X.

Across the region, vows by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that Israel would pay the price for killing Haniyeh on Iranian soil quickly led to calls for intense diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

Late on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seize the chance for a cease-fire and “move on it now," adding that Haniyeh's killing in Iran has “not helped" efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

It's still unclear how Haniyeh's assassination will affect cease-fire talks.

Netanyahu's office said he ordered Israeli negotiators to fly to Cairo on Saturday or Sunday. Officials from Hamas and Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether talks were resuming.

Netanyahu has sought to portray Israel's recent targeting of Hamas leaders as victories that bring Israel closer to a deal that would free the roughly 110 remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas, whose distraught families rallied Thursday in Tel Aviv to mark 300 bitter days of their captivity.

Tor Wennesland, the U.N. special coordinator for the Mideast peace process, said he was racing to work with Lebanon, Qatar, Egypt and other powers to “prevent a spillover of the conflict.”

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Israel on Friday “to push for an immediate cease-fire" while Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he spoke with his American counterpart, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“The unprecedented security cooperation between Israel and the United States against Iran and its proxies is critical," Gallant said.

Though approvals are still pending, Austin is preparing to provide additional military support to Israel and boost protection for U.S. troops in the region, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Friday, against any threats from Iran and its regional proxies. That could involve deploying additional military units, she said, declining to provide details.

She said she’s not aware of any U.S. military units being ordered to prepare to deploy as yet.

In addition to combat aircraft, the U.S. has already moved several warships into the eastern Mediterranean Sea, including two Navy destroyers, the USS Roosevelt and the USS Bulkeley, as well as the USS Wasp and the USS New York. The Wasp and the New York are part of the amphibious ready group and carry a Marine expeditionary unit that could be used if any evacuation of U.S. personnel is required.

A U.S. official also said that two U.S Navy destroyers that are currently in the Middle East will be heading north up the Red Sea, toward the Mediterranean. At least one of those could linger in the Mediterranean if needed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

DeBre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Associated Press writer Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.

