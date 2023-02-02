Mourners call Australian Cardinal Pell victim of injustice

Pell died last month in Rome at age 81 and was returned to Australia to be interred the cathedral's crypt.

Mourners gathered outside the crowded cathedral to watch the service on large screens.

A few hundred protesters yelled “George Pell, go to hell” from the street.

Pell returned to Australia from the Vatican in 2017 to fight abuse allegations made by multiple complainants over decades in his home state of Victoria. Only charges that he abused two choirboys in his early months as archbishop of Melbourne in the late 1990s led to convictions.

His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury, but he was convicted after his second trial with a unanimous verdict. He lost his first appeal in a 2-to-1 ruling but was acquitted by all seven High Court judges.

He had spent more than a year in prison mostly in solitary confinement before he was cleared. But his Vatican career by then had ended.

Pope Francis, who in 2014 appointed Pell to be the first prefect of the newly created Secretariat for the Economy tasked with reforming the Vatican’s notoriously opaque finances, sent a message to the funeral that said Australia’s most senior Catholic had “laid the foundations with determination and wisdom” of the Vatican’s economic reforms.

Pell was revealed soon after his death to have been an influential critic of Francis’ papacy.

Pell was revealed as the author of a memo that had been circulating for many months in church circles. In the memo, Pell had lamented that the current papacy as a “disaster” and a “catastrophe.”

Separately, the day after Pell died, a conservative magazine published what it said was an article by the cardinal decrying as a “toxic nightmare” Francis’ determination to sound out Catholic laity on such issues as church teaching on sexuality and the role of women. Those issues will likely spark sharp debate later this year in a meeting of bishops summoned by Francis to the Vatican.

Former conservative Prime Ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott were among the mourners at the cathedral, while the current center-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was represented by a government minister.

Sydney-based gay rights group Community Action for Rainbow Rights had called for people to join what it calls its “Pell go to Hell!” protest outside the cathedral.

Pell had riled gay activists with views including: “Homosexual activity is a much greater health hazard than smoking.”

Pell was archbishop of Sydney from 2001 until 2014 when he was called to the Vatican.

He was archbishop of Melbourne from 1996 to 2001, the period during which he was alleged to have sexually abused two choirboys in St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

As church leader of Melbourne and later of Sydney, Pell repeatedly refused to give Communion to gay activists wearing rainbow-colored sashes.

Pell was also a lightning rod for disagreements over whether the Catholic Church has been properly held to account for past child sex abuse.

A national inquiry into institutional responses to child sex abuse found in 2017 that Pell knew of clergy molesting children in the 1970s and did not take adequate action to address it.

Pell later said he was “surprised” by the inquiry’s findings. “These views are not supported by evidence,” Pell’s statement said.

Pell and his supporters believed he was scapegoated for all the crimes of the Australian Catholic Church’s botched response to clergy sexual abuse.

He died on Jan. 10 in Rome from heart complications following hip surgery. Francis imparted a final blessing at Pell’s funeral Mass held at St. Peter’s Basilica on Jan. 14.

