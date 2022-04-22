dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
Mourners will gather  at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners will gather Friday at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the family's request. Their lawyer, Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

An unarmed Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot April 4. The officer, whose name has not been released, was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer's Taser.

Earlier, the officer is heard saying that the license plate did not match the car Lyoya had been driving. Lyoya, a 26-year-old father of two, declined to get back into the vehicle as ordered, and a short foot chase ensued before the deadly struggle.

State police are investigating the shooting that has sparked protests. The agency will forward findings to Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker for consideration of any charges. He has told the public to not expect a quick decision.

Attorneys for the Lyoya family have said they believe video collected and released by police shows was resisting the officer, not fighting him. His parents have called the shooting an “execution.”

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Sewe is a family friend and refugee from Kenya. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Credit: Cory Morse

From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Sewe is a family friend and refugee from Kenya. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Credit: Cory Morse

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Sewe is a family friend and refugee from Kenya. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Credit: Cory Morse

Credit: Cory Morse

Combined ShapeCaption
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

Credit: Uncredited

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

Credit: Anna Nichols

Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

Credit: Anna Nichols

Combined ShapeCaption
Peter Lyoya holds up a picture of his son Patrick Lyoya, 26, in his home in Lansing, Mich., April 14, 2022. Patrick was face-down on the ground when he was fatally shot in the head by a Grand Rapids Police officer after resisting arrest on April 4, 2022. Grand Rapids police released four videos from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Lyoya's family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Anna Nichols)

Credit: Anna Nichols

Credit: Anna Nichols

Combined ShapeCaption
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Protesters march along Monroe Center NW after Grand Rapids police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Credit: Joel Bissell

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Protesters march along Monroe Center NW after Grand Rapids police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Credit: Joel Bissell

Combined ShapeCaption
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Protesters march along Monroe Center NW after Grand Rapids police released video of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The 26-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a white Michigan police officer on April 4. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Credit: Joel Bissell

Credit: Joel Bissell

In Other News
1
Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway
2
Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions
3
Biden's election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation's woes
4
From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad
5
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top