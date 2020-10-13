Mozambique's health minister says test shows he has COVID-19

The total number of cases officially diagnosed went above 10,000 on Sunday. Seventy-three people have died from the disease, according to official statistics.

The number of Mozambique's active cases is currently falling, from a peak of 3,431 on Sept. 30 to 2,301 on Tuesday.

Most active cases are now in Maputo, where 1,346 have been confirmed with the disease. Nationwide, 34 people are in hospital with COVID-19, of which 33 are in Maputo, and one in Tete province.

Arild Drivdal, a public health expert in Maputo, said Tiago “has been an effective communicator” during the pandemic and the health ministry, and Mozambique in general, “have done many things right,” he said.