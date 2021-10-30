dayton-daily-news logo
Mr. Clutch: Riley comes up big again, Braves win Game 3

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a RBI-double during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a RBI-double during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Nation & World
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage.

Riley drove in the first run of the Braves' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on a damp Friday night in Atlanta.

The Braves are now up 2-1 in the series, two wins away from their first championship since 1995.

Their burly third baseman is a huge reason why.

After a breakout year in 2021 that sparks chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP!” from Atlanta fans when he comes to the plate, Riley has carried his regular-season success right to the postseason.

Riley provided the only offense that would be needed on a night when the Braves pitchers did not allow a hit until the eighth inning.

With one out and two runners aboard, Riley yanked one down the third-base line for a double that sent Eddie Rosario scooting home.

Travis d'Arnaud provided some insurance with a mammoth homer over the center-field wall in the eighth, but it's impossible to ignore Riley's impact on the Atlanta lineup.

During the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Riley went 5 of 15 with a homer to help the Braves advance to face the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning champs and the team that sent Atlanta packing in 2020.

Not this time.

Not with Riley in the middle of things.

He won Game 1 with a walk-off hit in the ninth. In the Game 6 clincher, Riley put the Braves ahead with a two-out RBI double in the first, yet another clutch hit that was overshadowed by Rosario's MVP-winning performance.

Riley is at it again in the World Series.

In Game 1 at Houston, he doubled in a run in the first inning to help spark a 6-2 victory.

On Friday, he jumped on a cutter from rookie Luis Garcia, smoking it just inside the third-base bag — a huge blow in the first nail-biting game of the Series.

The big hits just keep on coming for the 24-year-old cleanup hitter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates his RBI-double during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates his RBI-double during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario applauds after scoring out a double by Austin Riley during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario applauds after scoring out a double by Austin Riley during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

