MRI on Brewers star Christian Yelich shows no major issues

Yelich hasn’t played since April 11. He was eligible to come off the injured list this weekend, but the 2018 NL MVP was sent back to Milwaukee because manager Craig Counsell said the outfielder had hit a “plateau” in his recovery.

“We basically just ruled out anything significant structurally that would show up on the MRI,” Counsell said before Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. “We still need to make progress to get him back on the field and so from that perspective not much has changed. But we’ll keep moving forward and see what some activity tomorrow at the field brings.”