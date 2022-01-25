MSC Group, Lufthansa partner in bid for Italy's ITA Airways

MSC Group, which runs cruise ships, said in a statement late Monday that the deal would leverage synergies in both passenger and cargo, and that Lufthansa has already shown interest in the deal.

The companies have requested that the Italian government, which currently controls ITA Airways, grants a 90-day period for exclusive talks and due diligence. Lufthansa said it would use the 90-day period to “explore all possible options for cooperation, including a possible equity investment.”