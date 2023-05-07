MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due to strike

One things is already clear: Jennifer Coolidge is a winner. Coolidge — who is up for two competitive awards — is also going to receive the Comedic Genius Award.

Coolidge has shot to the A-list with winning turns in both seasons of “The White Lotus” after years of comedic work in such films as “Best in Show,” “Legally Blonde” and “American Pie.” She becomes the sixth person to get the award, which was last presented to Jack Black in 2022.

Coolidge is also up for two honors Sunday — most frightened performance for “Shotgun Wedding” and best comedic performance for “The White Lotus.”

In individual categories, best performance in a movie nominees are: Austin Butler, “Elvis;” Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling;” KeKe Palmer, “Nope;” Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III;” and Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

And best performance in a TV show pits Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus;” Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets;” Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday;” Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six;" Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” and Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Other categories for the golden popcorn statuette include best hero, best villain, best comedic performance, best kiss, breakthrough performance, best fight, most frightened performance, best duo, best movie song, best competition series and best host. Two new categories this year are best reality on-screen team and best kick-ass cast.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday on MTV with simulcasts on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. ___

