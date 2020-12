Mueller scores twice, US routs El Salvador 6-0 in exhibition

Right back Julian Araujo also started in his debut, and defenders Marco Farfan and Kyle Duncan debuted as second-half substitutes. Fifty-eight players have debuted since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that prevented the Americans from playing in the 2018 World Cup, including 42 since Gregg Berhalter became coach ahead of 2019.

The U.S. lineup averaged 24 years and nine international appearances.

Arriola put the U.S. ahead 17 minutes in with his sixth international goal, a 12-yard left-foot shot off a pass from Mueller, who blew past a defender on the left side, then cut back the ball.

Mueller doubled the lead in the 20th with a 15-yard right-foot shot following a pass from Jackson Yueill, and Sebastian Lletget got his fourth goal with an 18-yard chip in the 23rd that deflected off Roberto Dominguez. Mueller scored again in the 25th with a 6-yard diving header off Akinola’s cross.

Akinola, also eligible to play for Canada and Nigeria, made it 5-0 in the 27th with a sliding shot from near the penalty spot off a pass from Mueller.

Aaronson got the lone goal of the second half in the 50th with a 12-yard right-foot shot from a Lletget pass.

