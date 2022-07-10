Mullinax birdies final hole to win Barbasol Championship

Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

It marked the Barbasol Championship's sixth consecutive close finish determined by one shot or in a playoff. Mullinax earned his title in his 105th PGA Tour start, overcoming bogeys on the par-5 sixth and par-3 ninth holes to finish with three birdies on the backside and eight overall.

Mark Hubbard was third at 22 under after a 65. Hurly Long (71) was 21 under.

Mullinax and Streelman were deadlocked for several holes before Streelman fell a shot back with a bogey on the par-3 16th. Streelman quickly made it up with a birdie on 17, converting a 9-footer.

After two days of rain delays that carried rounds over to the next morning, players finally had perfect weather in central Kentucky. At the same time, that meant a long Sunday with much of the field first having to complete the bulk of a third round suspended by darkness before regrouping for the final 18 holes.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax holds the trophy after winning the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax holds the trophy after winning the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax lifts his child Jude, 2, in the air after making a birdie putt to go ahead on the 18th hole during the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax lifts his child Jude, 2, in the air after making a birdie putt to go ahead on the 18th hole during the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax reacts after sinking a winning birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax reacts after sinking a winning birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax reacts after sinking a winning birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis Combined Shape Caption Trey Mullinax reacts after sinking a winning birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis