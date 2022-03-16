Multiple dead in crash involving U. of Southwest golf teams

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash was under investigation, Blanco said, and details about the number of people in each vehicle weren't immediately released. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.

The crash happened in the same area — but not the same roadway — where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band.

The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.