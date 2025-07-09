Breaking: Lawsuit challenges plan to use unclaimed funds for new Cleveland Browns stadium

Multiple earthquakes kill 2 people in Guatemala, cause landslides and evacuations

Guatemala has experienced a series of over 37 earthquakes and aftershocks, leaving two people dead and causing widespread damage
Neighbors remain outside their home in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, After a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Neighbors remain outside their home in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, After a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A series of dozens of earthquakes were recorded in the span of hours in Guatemala, leaving two dead when rocks fell on their vehicle, authorities said. Landslides left several others buried.

More than 37 earthquakes and aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6 were reported in Guatemala Tuesday afternoon, said Edwin Rodas, director of the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology.

The tremors resulted in the evacuation of buildings, landslides, and minor property damage, officials said, adding they were felt as far away as El Salvador.

The two men killed were traveling in a pickup truck on a local road in the department of Escuintla when the rocks fell from a hillside onto the vehicle, firefighters said.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said at a press conference Tuesday that the main epicenter of the quakes was in the department of Sacatepéquez, with aftershocks in the regions of Escuintla and Guatemala department.

At least five people were buried by landslides, but emergency responders were able to rescue two, he added.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction declared an orange alert, the second-highest on the emergency scale.

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake at 3:11 p.m. local time, 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southwest of the town of Amatitlán, south of Guatemala City, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). It then reported another 5.7 magnitude quake 3 kilometers (2 miles) northwest of San Vicente Pacaya, a municipality in Escuintla, in the south-central region of the country. Another 4.8 magnitude quake was reported 6 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Palín, also in Escuintla.

A police tape surrounds a damaged building in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Neighbors walk past the rubble of a damaged house in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Religious statues sit outside, near a Catholic church that was damaged in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks were recorded in a matter of hours. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Residents sit outside their homes after dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks were recorded in a matter of hours in Palin, Guatemala, early Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

