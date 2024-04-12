BreakingNews
Dayton man gets 50-plus years for shooting, sexually assaulting woman two years ago

Lawmaker says crash of semitrailer into public safety office in Texas was 'intentional'

A lawmaker says a semitrailer that crashed into a Texas public safety office was stolen in an apparent “intentional” crash
Nation & World
By ACACIA CORONADO – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

A suspect is in custody after a commercial vehicle crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in a rural town west of Houston on Friday injuring multiple people.

Three people were airlifted with critical injuries and three others were transported in serious condition after the vehicle, which was stolen, intentionally crashed into the building, according to a statement by Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who represents the area. Kolkhorst said in the statement that no DPS staff suffered serious injuries and one staffer was trapped “for a period of time” in the building.

“This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services,” Kolkhorst said in the statement.

Texas DPS officials said in a social media post on X that the crash happened at the agency's office in Brenham, Texas, located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Houston and requested people avoid the area to clear the way for responding medical personnel.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and there is no further threat, DPS officials said Friday.

Multiple news outlets showed images of a large, red tractor-trailer hauling material on a flatbed in the parking lot of the building. The front end of the 18-wheeler was damaged and covered with debris from the front doors of the office. Debris was also scattered out front near a gaping hole in the entrance.

DPS officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

City of Brenham officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking further information.

In Other News
1
US intelligence finding shows China surging equipment sales to Russia...
2
'HELP' sign on beach points rescuers to men stuck nine days on remote...
3
House passes reauthorization of key US surveillance program after days...
4
The Latest | Israel says it opened new aid crossing into hard-hit...
5
Dead whale in New Jersey had a fractured skull among numerous injuries...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top