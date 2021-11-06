Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear” and is “now being clarified.” He said people in in Seubersdorf, a municipality is located about 473 kilometers (294 miles) south of Berlin, faced no “acute danger.”

“I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely,” Seehofer said.

Bavarian state police were on the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf has been closed since approximately 9 a.m. and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.