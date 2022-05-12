Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

Munoz was at 2-under par a one-stroke penalty because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian, who lives in the Dallas area, then went 6-under in the next four holes. He made eagles at the par 5 No. 9 and No. 12 and sank 3-foot birdies in between.

In the middle of the fairway after his tee shot at the 18th hole, another par 5, Munoz missed the green to the right. But he made a nice flop shot and sank the round-ending 12-foot birdie.