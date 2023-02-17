Murdaugh prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings

Prosecutor Creighton Waters pointed out that Murdaugh's phone had shown no activity for an hour, and then suddenly came back to life before he drove away. It showed him taking more than 70 steps a minute for about four minutes, well over the pace he had walked any other time that evening. Exactly where he was walking wasn't captured.

“He was a busy guy right then, was he?" Waters asked State Law Enforcement Division agent Peter Rudofski.

“It appears," Rudofski replied.

Murdaugh told police that he tried to call and text his wife and son after he returned home that night and didn't see them, so he got back into the SUV to go down to the kennels to look for them, a 49-second drive.

Prosecutors said they planned to rest their case after Rudofski finishes testifying. They have presented 61 witnesses and introduced more than 550 pieces of evidence over 17 days of testimony.

The trial broke for lunch, just before the defense got to cross examine the agent.

Earlier Friday, defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian, for the first time in front of the jurors, mentioned that Murdaugh has been held in jail without bail for nearly two years and won't walk free even if he is found not guilty of murder because of all the other crimes he is charged with, ranging from stealing from clients and his family law firm to money laundering to tax evasion.

“Was he indicted on 90 charges of financial fraud for which he faces life without parole?” Harpootlian asked another state agent.

Prosecutors objected and the judge sustained it, meaning jurors are supposed to ignore the question. But it was already out there.

Prosecutors ended their questioning of Rudofski by asking him to identify a few other items agents pulled off Maggie Murdaugh's iPhone.

The first was a recent picture of her and her sister in evening dresses. The second was a photo of her and her two sons — the first one introduced in the trial that didn't also include Alex Murdaugh.

