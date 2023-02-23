Murdaugh says he will testify in own defense at murder trial

For example, the once-prominent attorney told police that he was visiting his ailing mother in another town and not near his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings. But several witnesses have testified that they believe they hear Murdaugh's voice along with his son and wife on a cellphone video taken at the kennels about five minutes before the shootings.

That's a key piece of evidence in a case lacking the weapons used to kill the victims, bloody clothing, a confession or surveillance video.

Several witnesses, including Maggie Murdaugh's sister, have testified that Alex Murdaugh didn't appear scared for the safety of himself or his surviving son in the weeks after the killings despite the brutality of the shootings and no apparent leads from police.

Murdaugh is being held without bail on the financial and other crimes, so even if he is found not guilty, he will not walk out of court a free man.

If convicted of most or all of those financial crimes, Murdaugh would likely spend decades in prison.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP