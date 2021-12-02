Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

The Franklin County coroner said in March that Goodson had been shot five times in the back.

A judge scheduled an initial hearing for Meade on Friday. A message was left with Meade's attorney, who has previously said that the coroner's report has no bearing on what actually happened that day.

The case remains under criminal investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office with help from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Meade retired July 2 on disability. The deputy had been on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office since the shooting.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin had previously said the autopsy did not "provide all of the facts needed,” and that he will wait until the criminal investigation is complete before pursuing any disciplinary action against Meade.

In June, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack appointed two outside prosecutors to investigate since the county prosecutor's office serves as legal counsel to the sheriff's office and anticipates having to defend the county and the law enforcement agency in this case.