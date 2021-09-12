Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13

They dismissed talk of rust after offensive starters had little time together this preseason. They couldn’t have been much worse when it counted. The Titans started with a three-and-out, Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill on the second play of the next drive and stripped him of the ball.

Tannehill was under constant pressure, with Michael Dogbe getting the sixth sack.

About the only thing that didn't go Arizona's way was when Matt Prater missed a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

MURRAY'S DAY

Murray became the first Cardinals player with four TD passes and a rushing TD in a game since Charley Johnson in 1962. He's just the sixth in the NFL to have such a game in a season opener and first since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018.

He also posted his fourth career game with at least three TD passes and a TD run. That ties Josh Allen and Jack Kemp for most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

JONES IN GOOD COMPANY

Jones became the 17th player in NFL history with 100 sacks in his first 10 seasons. He came in needing three to reach that mark. His five sacks are the third most by a player in a season opener. Derrick Thomas had six to open the 1998 season, and Billy Gay had 5 1/2 for Detroit to open 1993.

KICKING WOES

Another season, more issues for the Titans with kickers. Tennessee put kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Michael Badgley. He missed an extra point wide left. On fourth-and-1 with 19 seconds left in the first half, coach Mike Vrabel let Badgley try a 46-yard field goal. The kick missed wide left.

INJURIES

Arizona right tackle Kelvin Beachum hurt his ribs in the third quarter and did not return.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, who gave up the first three sacks to Jones, left with cramps for a couple series in the third quarter. He was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who false-started twice in two series and gave up the fourth sack to Jones. Titans safety Amani Hooker hurt a foot.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts Minnesota next Sunday before going back on the road.

Tennessee visits Seattle next Sunday.

