Murray, Serena eye spots in round of 16 | US Open updates

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Emilio Nava, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Emilio Nava, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
Andy Murray leads off play in Arthur Ashe Stadium, trying to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in five years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Andy Murray leads off play in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 5 of the U.S. Open, trying to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in five years.

Serena Williams also has her eyes on a spot in the last 16 when she continues what could be her final tournament Friday night against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Murray was to face No. 13 Matteo Berrettini, with a victory sending the three-time Grand Slam champion into the fourth round for the first time since 2017 at Wimbledon. The 2012 U.S. Open winner will have to get by a past Grand Slam finalist in Berrettini, who also got to the semifinals in Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were set to follow them with a third-round match.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev plays at night against Wu Yibing, who is trying to become the first Chinese man to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam event since Kho Sin-Khie at Wimbledon in 1938.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot during her first-round doubles match with Venus Williams, against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot during her first-round doubles match with Venus Williams, against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot during her first-round doubles match with Venus Williams, against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

