Murray State edges San Francisco 92-87 in overtime

Murray State players celebrate as San Francisco forward Josh Kunen (10) walks off the court at the end of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Indianapolis. Murray State won 92-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: Darron Cummings

Nation & World
By GARY B. GRAVES, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
KJ Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime after Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation, and the seventh-seeded Racers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 92-87 victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — KJ Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime after Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation, and the seventh-seeded Racers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 92-87 victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Racers (31-2) tied South Dakota State for the longest winning streak in the nation this season. With SDSU's loss to Providence earlier Thursday, Murray State can edge ahead in Saturday's East Region second-round game against Saint Peter's. The 15th-seeded Peacocks toppled Kentucky 85-79 in OT.

The nightcap in Indianapolis was just as tight, with 18 lead changes and 14 ties. Murray State ultimately took control with Williams' clutch baskets and Jordan Skipper-Brown's timely plays in the extra session.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 36 points for USF (24-10), which made its first NCAA appearance since 1998.

Williams made a go-ahead layup with 1:15 remaining before Skipper-Brown's layup made it 89-85 with 30 seconds left. Zane Meeks' putback got USF within a basket, but he missed a free throw. Skipper-Brown made two free throws with 13.7 seconds left before adding another with 1.7 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The Racers led 73-65 with 1:58 remaining in regulation, but Khalil Shabazz made a 3-pointer and Bouyea followed with five straight points.

Trae Hannibal also had 18 points for Murray State before fouling out late in regulation. Brown added 17, Justice Hill scored 15 and Skipper-Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds, all of which the Racers needed to gut out their latest win.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco owned the paint 40-36 but was outrebounded 43-35, and that made the difference.

Murray State got the balance it wanted and needed to outlast the Dons.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

San Francisco forward Patrick Tape, right, tries to steal the ball from Murray State forward KJ Williams (0) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) shoots over Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Francisco forward Patrick Tape (11) blocks a shot by Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State guard Trae Hannibal catches a pass ahead of San Francisco guard Julian Rishwain, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State guard Justice Hill (14) fights for a loose ball with San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State forward Nicholas McMullen (32) drives to the basket between San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, left, and guard Julian Rishwain (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State guard Justice Hill (14) is fouled by San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State guard DaQuan Smith, center, drives to the basket ahead of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

