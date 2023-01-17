Museum seeks dismissal of lawsuit over van Gogh painting

The Detroit Institute of Arts said federal law gives it immunity in a lawsuit by a Brazilian collector who claims to be the owner of the painting, titled "The Novel Reader." The museum responded in court Monday, less than a week before the rare U.S. exhibition ends.

A lawsuit claims Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million but that a “third party” took possession of the art, which has been missing for nearly six years.