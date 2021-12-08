Museum to fix 'ripples' in Rembrandt's 'Night Watch'

The painting has undergone many restorations over its lifetime. It was placed on its present wooden stretcher in 1975. Once the painting has been restretched, the museum will decide on whether further restoration work is needed.

The announcement came as the museum rounded off a long and minutely detailed scrutiny of the painting using a battery of high-tech imaging technology, including scans that revealed a preparatory sketch of the work underneath the paint.

“It gives us the feeling we can peek over Rembrandt’s shoulder while he was working on ‘The Night Watch,’” said Pieter Roelofs, the museum's head of paintings and sculpture.

Experts had long suspected that Rembrandt sketched the work before painting it in 1642. Now they have the proof.

“This gives us real insight into Rembrandt’s creative process for the first time. It is fascinating to see how he’s searched for the right composition,” Roelofs said. “We’ve discovered the origins of ‘The Night Watch.’”

The museum said that much of the painting remains in excellent condition, while some areas are “in poor repair, partly as a result of the many treatments ‘The Night Watch’ has undergone since the 17th century.” It added that past removal of varnish likely led to paint dissolving on parts of the work.