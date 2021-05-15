Musgrove gets 1st win since no-hitter, Padres beat Cardinals

Musgrove got into and out of trouble in three straight innings.

In the third, he loaded the bases with one out on a single and consecutive walks before getting Arenado to ground into a slick double play started by rookie second baseman Tucupita Marcano.

The big right-hander allowed Yadier Molina’s leadoff double in the fourth before striking out the side sandwiched around an intentional walk to Harrison Bader. Musgrove loaded the bases again in the sixth but all the Cardinals got out of it was a sacrifice fly by Molina.

Manny Machado drove in two runs for San Diego, on a double in the first and a single in the sixth, scoring Trent Grisham both times.

The Padres scored two runs in the third without the benefit of a hit to take a 3-0 lead. Johan Oviedo walked the first three batters — Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Tommy Pham — to load the bases and made way for Jake Woodford. Brian O'Grady hit a sacrifice fly and Austin Nola was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Marcano followed with an RBI grounder.

Oviedo (0-2) allowed three runs and two hits, walked five and struck out none.

Padres rookie Kim Ha-seong started a spectacular double play to end the sixth. Filling in for shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who's out following a positive COVID-19 test, Kim fielded Tommy Edman's bouncer as he stepped on second to force Bader, sidestepped the oncoming baserunner and made a leaping throw to first to get Edman.

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals off Emilio Pagán in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Placed SS Paul DeJong on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a non-displaced fractured rib and selected INF Max Moroff from Triple-A Memphis. Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

Padres: Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10, with a left shoulder impingement and selected the contract of INF/OF Ivan Castillo from Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

RHP Adam Wainwright (2-3, 3.80 ERA) starts for the Cardinals in the middle game of the series against RHP Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.78). Wainwright allowed two runs and six hits in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series at San Diego last season, getting a no-decision in the 11-9 loss.

