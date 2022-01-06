Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele — and vinyl

MRC Data's year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard, showed that Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" ended 2021 as both the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year.

That's despite Wallen being rebuked by the music industry after a video surfaced showing him blurting out a racial slur. The singer was dropped by his label, disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards, and his music was temporarily pulled by radio stations and streaming services.