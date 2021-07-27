Music Review: Prince's 'America' vault release stunning

From the first song and title track, which starts off with Prince bemoaning the power of the iPhone and Google, the tone of “Welcome 2 America” is made clear.

“Land of the free/home of the slave,” Prince determines, and we’re off.

Oh, and it rocks too, in the genre-defying way that defined Prince’s career.

Just try not to get up and dance during “Hot Summer” or “1000 Light Years From Here.” There is one cover on the record, but it's not from Billy Joel. Instead, Prince taps fellow Minneapolis musicians Soul Asylum, making their song “Stand Up and B Strong” sound like a Prince original.

But “Welcome 2 America” is also tinged with melancholy. As alive, relevant and fresh as Prince sounds, there's no escaping the fact that he's gone and the only reason we're hearing this now is because of that.