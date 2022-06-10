BreakingNews
2 men indicted after shots fired at Riverside police in chase that ended in Indiana
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Music stage collapses in Spain, four workers injured

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Regional emergency workers say four workers have been injured when a stage being prepared for a music festival collapsed in northwestern Spain

MADRID (AP) — A stage structure being set up for a music festival collapsed Friday in northwestern Spain, injuring four workers, regional emergency services said.

Spanish National Television said 20 people had been working on the main stage when the accident occurred outside the city of Santiago de Compostela shortly before midday.

The four workers were temporarily trapped under the metal structure. One was in serious condition.

The stage was being prepared for the O Son do Camiño festival next week.

In Other News
1
Live updates | Russia cuts interest rates to prewar levels
2
Dozens of S. Korean truckers detained in strike over wages
3
Russia's central bank cuts interest rates to prewar level
4
Red-hot inflation drags Wall Street to end the week
5
Germany's Scholz urges Kosovo, Serbia to commit to dialogue
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top