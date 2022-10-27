Musk doesn't seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter

The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk's deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote, in an unusually-long message for the billionaire Tesla CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.