Musk: I'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

Last week, Tesla shares hit an all-time intraday high of $1,243.49 per share. It’s the most valuable car maker in the world with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. Shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading on Monday, to $1,167 per share.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don’t sell any shares. It’s a concept called “unrealized gains,” and Musk is sitting on a lot of them with a net worth of roughly $300 billion.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll, which ended with 58% of more than 3.5 million votes calling for him to sell the stock.

Musk is known for roiling markets with his sometimes flippant and ill-advised tweets. Last Tuesday, Tesla shares tumbled more than 3% after Musk tweeted that a deal to sell 100,000 Teslas to Hertz had not yet been signed. Hertz said the cars were already being delivered.

Ives called Musk's recent Twitter poll “another bizarre soap opera that can only happen to one company and one CEO in the world, Musk.”