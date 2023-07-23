X

Musk says Twitter to change logo to "X" from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an "X" from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an "X" from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.

In a series of posts on his Twitter account starting just after 12 a.m. ET, Twitter's owner said that he's looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote on his account.

Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that came under sharp criticism that it could drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.

In May, Musk hired longtime NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's CEO in a move to win back advertisers.

Luring advertisers is essential for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing damage to their brands in the ensuing chaos. Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no specifics.

