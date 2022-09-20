Musk to seek exemption from Iran sanctions for Web access

If Starlink internet access is provided to the Iranian general population, it could come at the objection of the government, which has tightly controlled internet access.

A Treasury spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity because no application has been received, said the Office of Foreign Assets Control welcomes applications for licenses to authorize activities supporting internet freedom in Iran.

In 2014, Treasury's sanctions arm issued a license authorizing exports of software and services to Iran that would allow the free exchange of communication over the internet, with the intent to foster the free flow of information to Iranian citizens.

Despite the allowance, firms have been reluctant to do business in Iran, due to fears of violating existing sanctions and other laws that impose penalties.

However, in January 2021, Github — a source code storage service— announced that it secured a license from Treasury to offer its services to developers in Iran.

"We were able to demonstrate how developer use of GitHub advances human progress, international communication, and the enduring US foreign policy of promoting free speech and the free flow of information," the company's website states.

A representative from SpaceX did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment.