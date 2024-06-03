Musk's X is allowing users to post consensual adult content, formalizing a prior Twitter policy

Adult material was allowed under the pre-Musk Twitter as well, although there was no official policy in place. X said it is restricting adult content for children and for adult users who choose not to see it.

“We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors,” X said. It added that it does not allow sharing adult content in “highly visible” places such as users' profile photos or banners.

X's policy stands in contrast to other social media platforms, such as Meta's properties — Instagram and Facebook — as well as TikTok and Google's YouTube.

“The platform’s move to allow ‘adult content’ dovetails well with the company’s post-Musk marketing strategy," said Brooke Erin Duffy, associate professor of communication at Cornell University. "X is unapologetically provocative and has sought to distinguish itself from ‘brand safe’ competitors.”

The company appears to be courting people, including creators and artists, who have been marginalized by other social media platforms that have guidelines restricting nudity or sexual expression, she added.

The policy applies to real as well as artificial-intelligence-generated material.

X is asking users who regularly post adult content to adjust their media settings to place all their images and videos behind a content warning. This requires users to acknowledge that they want to see the posted image before they can view it.