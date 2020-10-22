Mute buttons and masks: Inside the final 2020 debate

Fahrenkopf said the safety measures would help reduce the risk of infection. He also acknowledged that the Trump campaign opposed the use of plexiglass, just as it did ahead of the vice presidential debate earlier this month.

“The Trump campaign's attitude was that the president was not contagious anymore, but we’re going to go with our medical advisers," he said.

The primetime affair is playing out inside a 90,000-square-foot (8,360-square-meter) arena at Belmont University, a picturesque institution of more than 8,200 students just a mile from Nashville's music row. The university also hosted a town hall-style debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain in 2008.

There will be a far smaller audience this time around.

The debate commission says that only around 200 people will be inside the arena, a mix of invited guests of the campaigns and the debate commission, students, the commission's production team, security, and health and safety personnel. Audience members will be seated in accordance with social distancing recommendations; several empty seats separate each person or small group.

All audience members and support staff were required to undergo coronavirus testing onsite within three days of the event. They wore colored wrist bands as evidence of their negative tests.

There were several layers of security protecting the attendees, and dozens of protesters gathered just off campus beyond the security perimeter. One of them held a large white sign: “220,000 DEAD... Trump FAILED US.”

This story has been corrected to show that the vice presidential debate was earlier this month, not one week ago.

